Diane P. JOHNSON
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY
JOHNSON - Diane P. (nee Heane)
Age 78, December 6, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Johnson; devoted mother of David (Pamela) Johnson, Jennifer (Eileen Geagan) Johnson and Suzanne (Ronald) Pike; loving grandmother of Jamie, Alec, Carter, Haley, Katerina and Cooper; great-grandmother of Harrison and Hurney; dear sister of Judith Heane. Private Services. Memorials may be made in memory of Diane to Hospice Buffalo. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
I´m so sorry for your loss. God Bless you and your mother.
Elaine Tweedy
December 14, 2021
I miss you mom. Thank you for being such a fighter. I hope you find the peace you deserve.
Suzanne
December 12, 2021
