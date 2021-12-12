JOHNSON - Diane P. (nee Heane)
Age 78, December 6, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Johnson; devoted mother of David (Pamela) Johnson, Jennifer (Eileen Geagan) Johnson and Suzanne (Ronald) Pike; loving grandmother of Jamie, Alec, Carter, Haley, Katerina and Cooper; great-grandmother of Harrison and Hurney; dear sister of Judith Heane. Private Services. Memorials may be made in memory of Diane to Hospice Buffalo. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.