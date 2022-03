JOHNSON - Diane P. (nee Heane)Age 78, December 6, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Johnson; devoted mother of David (Pamela) Johnson, Jennifer (Eileen Geagan) Johnson and Suzanne (Ronald) Pike; loving grandmother of Jamie, Alec, Carter, Haley, Katerina and Cooper; great-grandmother of Harrison and Hurney; dear sister of Judith Heane. Private Services. Memorials may be made in memory of Diane to Hospice Buffalo. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com