DANITZ - Diane L. (nee Harder)

Entered into rest, November 10, 2020 of East Aurora, NY. Dearest mother of Craig Danitz and Kimberly (Kenneth) Szetela; cherished sister of Nancy (Joseph) Darone, Joanne (Dave) Kocak, Donald (Patty) Harder and Gail (late William) Casey; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews; beloved life partner of Jim Droney. A private memorial service will be held at a future date by the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.