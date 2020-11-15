Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Diane L. DANITZ
DANITZ - Diane L. (nee Harder)
Entered into rest, November 10, 2020 of East Aurora, NY. Dearest mother of Craig Danitz and Kimberly (Kenneth) Szetela; cherished sister of Nancy (Joseph) Darone, Joanne (Dave) Kocak, Donald (Patty) Harder and Gail (late William) Casey; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews; beloved life partner of Jim Droney. A private memorial service will be held at a future date by the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.