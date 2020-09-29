PATAYE - Diane L.
Age 65, of Delevan, NY, passed away on September 25, 2020. Daughter of George Parker and the late Anna Jean (McClure) Parker; mother of Christopher (Heather) Pataye, Sara (Cory) Bradfield and Erin (Ken) Orel; sister of Patrick Parker; also survived by four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 417 Main St., Arcade. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at https://hdsa.org
. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com