Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Diane L. PATAYE
PATAYE - Diane L.
Age 65, of Delevan, NY, passed away on September 25, 2020. Daughter of George Parker and the late Anna Jean (McClure) Parker; mother of Christopher (Heather) Pataye, Sara (Cory) Bradfield and Erin (Ken) Orel; sister of Patrick Parker; also survived by four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 417 Main St., Arcade. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at https://hdsa.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.