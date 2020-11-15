Cox - Diane M. (nee Kintzel)
November 14, 2020 of Depew, NY. Devoted mother of Darlene Cox, Dr. Daniel (Maris) Cox, and Dr. Dawn (Dr. Terry) Daniels; cherished grandmother of Megan (Joey Enright) and Ryan Williams, Hannah and Christina Cox, Courtney and Carson Daniels; loving sister of Marybeth (Larry) Brooks, late Carol Perkins and late Sharon Newcomb; dear friend of Joni Baron and Natalie Sobczynski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Thursday from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Foundation for Wyoming County, NY P.O. Box 373, Warsaw, NY 14569. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.