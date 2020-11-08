Menu
Diane M. SCHAUB
SCHAUB - Diane M. (nee Darling)
Of East Aurora, entered into rest November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron J. Schaub; devoted mother of William E. Schaub; loving daughter of the late William E. and Margaret M. Darling; dear sister of Susan Darling (Ralph Rosborough) and Debora Darling; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday morning from 10 o'clock to 12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Federation for Prader Willi Syndrome. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
