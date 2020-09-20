MAGARIS - Diane (nee Barone)
September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Steven Gary Magaris; loving mother of Shannon (Scott) McDonald, Shane (Melissa) Magaris and Derek Magaris; dear Mimi of Dylan, Cameron, Molly, Nikolas, Layla and Bianca; daughter of the late Paul and Lucy Barone. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held in the future for both Diane and Gary. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.