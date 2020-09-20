Menu
Diane MAGARIS
MAGARIS - Diane (nee Barone)
September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Steven Gary Magaris; loving mother of Shannon (Scott) McDonald, Shane (Melissa) Magaris and Derek Magaris; dear Mimi of Dylan, Cameron, Molly, Nikolas, Layla and Bianca; daughter of the late Paul and Lucy Barone. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held in the future for both Diane and Gary. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
