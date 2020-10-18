DEACON - Diane Marie "Bun"
Age 65, peacefully passed into eternity, on October 11, 2020, after bravely battling numerous health issues. Beloved life partner of Carolyn LaDuca. Best friend to Christine Twarozek and Nancy Goergen. Daughter of the late Francis and Sally Deacon (née Mattimore); dearest sister of the late Mark (Mary Clare) Deacon, Barbara (Patrick) Sheehan, Lorie (Dale) Steinwald, and Daniel (Kim) Deacon. Also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and her furry friend Teddy. Diane was a cherished "Aunt Bun" to both the Goergen and Twarozek boys. She was an avid Bibliophile and she would have expected you to know what that meant! She was most passionate about teaching and an inspiration to all her students. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held at 9am on Oct. 20, 2020 at St. Amelia's RC Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Town of Tonawanda. Live stream of Mass at www.stamelia.com
. Masks must be worn during the service. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made to: Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, 14220, in Diane's name.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.