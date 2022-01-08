Menu
Diane McGRIER
1953 - 2022
McGRIER - Diane (nee Jones)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth Meeting, PA. Diane worked for the Neighborhood Legal Services as a Legal Assistant until her retirement and relocation to Pennsylvania. Diane was born in Memphis, TN on November 25, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Roosevelt and Erma (Hopson) Jones. She was united in marriage to the late Jerry McGrier, Sr. She is survived by many loving individuals to honor her memory, including her son Jerry McGrier Jr., his wife, Katie; a granddaughter, Harper and a grandson on the way; sister, Sandra (George) Purnell, brothers, Mitchell Jones, Eugene Jones, and Andre Jones; niece, Nicole Purnell; nephew, Mitchell Jones Jr. and Demetrius Jones. She was preceded in death by a brother Anthony Jones. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at BACCHI FUNERAL HOME, 805 DeKalb Street Bridgeport, PA. Diane's granddaughter, Harper, is a survivor of Retinoblastoma so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Alex's Lemonade Stand for Retinoblastoma. Please go to https://www.alexslemonade.org/cancer-research-category/retinoblastoma to donate in Diane's memory, as this would mean so much to her. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Livestream Service
(https://www.facebook.com/Bacchi-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-Ltd-346617432772179), PA
