O'NEILL - Diane Marie (nee Nagle)

Reiki Master. Passed December 11, 2021 in Texas after a short illness. Predeceased by beloved husband Charlie O'Neill. Daughter of Madonna and late William Nagle. Loving mother to Martin L. (April). Sister to Madonna Foucha, Linda Weiss (Jon), Martin (Tanya), Anne Licata (John) and James Schmatz. Cherished Grammie to Ariyana, Kamden and Emery. Sadly missed by friends and family in Buffalo, Ireland, England, Cape Town, South Africa and California. Celebration of Life Summer of 2022. PASS IT ON.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.