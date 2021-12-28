Menu
Diane M. PYTLEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
PYTLEWSKI - Diane M.
(nee Murawski)
December 26, 2021 age 74 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Pytlewski Jr.; dearest mother of A.J. and Jillian (Andrew) Grucza; wonderful "Mommy" to the late Gus and Jack "Nicholson". Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, December 29th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, at 9 AM. Mrs. Pytlewski was a retiree of Brookdale Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Brothers of Mercy.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
30
Service
9:00a.m.
Saint Gabriel Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss. She was truly a wonderful person. She will be missed.
Sue E Cratsenberg
Work
December 28, 2021
