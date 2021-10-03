Menu
Diane May STINER
STINER - Diane May (nee Davis )
September 28, 2021, of Grand Island. Wife of 48 years of Jack Stiner; mother of the late Jason Stiner; grandmother of Elizabeth Clabeaux; sister of Patty (Pat) Marinaccio, Mike (Michele) and Joe (Mary) Giangrosso. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 9th, at 1 PM, followed by visitation until 3 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
until 3 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
Oct
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
