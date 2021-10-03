STINER - Diane May (nee Davis )
September 28, 2021, of Grand Island. Wife of 48 years of Jack Stiner; mother of the late Jason Stiner; grandmother of Elizabeth Clabeaux; sister of Patty (Pat) Marinaccio, Mike (Michele) and Joe (Mary) Giangrosso. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 9th, at 1 PM, followed by visitation until 3 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.