Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Diane T. NOWAK
NOWAK - Diane T.
(nee Wolentarski)
November 14, 2020, age 68, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 52 years to David Nowak; dearest mother of David (Laurie) Nowak, Donald Nowak and Darlene (Andrew) Jakson; dear grandmother of Kaitlyn, Brittany, Aaron, Joshua, Olivia and Alexander; great-grandmother of Janek and Paxton; daughter of the late Louis and Adeline (nee Otto) Wolentarski; sister of the late Marianne (James) Adamczyk, Louie Wolentarski, Ted (Bobbi) Wolentarski and Ronald (late June) Wolentarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, November 19th from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Friday at 9 AM and from Resurrection Church at 9:30 AM.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.