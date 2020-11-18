NOWAK - Diane T.

(nee Wolentarski)

November 14, 2020, age 68, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 52 years to David Nowak; dearest mother of David (Laurie) Nowak, Donald Nowak and Darlene (Andrew) Jakson; dear grandmother of Kaitlyn, Brittany, Aaron, Joshua, Olivia and Alexander; great-grandmother of Janek and Paxton; daughter of the late Louis and Adeline (nee Otto) Wolentarski; sister of the late Marianne (James) Adamczyk, Louie Wolentarski, Ted (Bobbi) Wolentarski and Ronald (late June) Wolentarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, November 19th from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Friday at 9 AM and from Resurrection Church at 9:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.