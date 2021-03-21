WAGGONER - Diane

(nee Good)

Died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at age 74 in Chapel Hill, NC after a short illness. Born in Buffalo, Diane was a graduate of the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and the South Buffalo Mercy School of Nursing. She and her husband of 53 years, Pete Waggoner, were co-owners of The Squire Shop in Snyder. Diane will be remembered as a generous and gracious entertainer, talented dancer, enthusiastic singer of Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland songs, and mostly as a thoughtful and sympathetic listener and problem solver. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. William and Helen Good and her sister Marcia (Paul) Bleeker. Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons Peter (Margarite) Waggoner, Scott Waggoner, and Michael Waggoner, as well as her siblings Susan (Joseph) Mistrett, William J. Good, Mary Anne (Mark) Coughlin, Amy (late Dick) Bergman and Sara Good. A vigil was held in the chapel of Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, NC on February 20th. A celebration of her life is planned for this summer. To honor her late sister, Marcia, memorials may be made in Diane's name to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.