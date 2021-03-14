Menu
Diane L. WALKER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
WALKER - Diane L. (nee Styer)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 11, 2021. Devoted mother of Nick (Tiffany) Walker; adored grandmother of Carson Walker; loving daughter of the late Harley and Norma Styer; dear sister of Larry Styer; also survived by her loving cousin, Karen (Doug Riva) Riley; special friend of Ron (Julie) Walker. Diane will always be remembered by the many faculty, children and families of the Lindbergh Elementary School. Friends and relatives may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diane may be made to the Buffalo Zoo. Please share your condolences with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
