WINTERS - Diane
Age 60, of Buffalo, NY, lost her courageous battle to cancer at home surrounded by family, under the care of Hospice Buffalo on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Diane was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on January 18, 1960, to Gerald and Gail (Cantara) Winters. She was a graduate from Fredonia High School in 1978. She was predeceased by her father Gerald Winters. Diane was an administrative assistant at Synder Corp. Diane is survived by her husband George Rance; mother Gail Winters; siblings Randy (Candi DiBiase), Patricia (Michael) Jusko; she was the aunt of Timothy (Shannon), Matthew Winters, Derek and Morgan Jusko. Funeral services will be held privately. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227 or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, https://www.roswellpark.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.