FARLEY - Diann K. (nee King)
June 7, 2021 at age 73. Beloved wife of James Farley; dear mother of Karyn (Larry) Coulter and the late Kenneth Farley; step-mother of Thayron (Dexter) Carter; loving grandmother of Kenneth Jr., Nicholas, Nikalah, Laryn and Myel. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11 AM-12 PM at (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo (near W. Ferry), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Family and friends invited. Please visit Diann's Tribute Page to share your memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.