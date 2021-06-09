so sorry to hear of Diann passing. I would run into her some time ago and we would talk about hair, I would remind her of when she would come to the Beauty shop with her grandmother ( Humes Styles In Beauty when she was a young girl, she was so cute ! And I seen her in Tops before and We would talk about the shop and her Granma last seen her in Dollar General, we talked about hair again, she had a sweet smile, so pleasant, my sympathy goes out to her family,May she RIP nice photo someone submitted with that nice smile.( know Diann from beauty shop( as a young girl not school, I hit the wrong button )Blessings

Beverly Shane School June 10, 2021