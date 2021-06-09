Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diann K. FARLEY
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
FARLEY - Diann K. (nee King)
June 7, 2021 at age 73. Beloved wife of James Farley; dear mother of Karyn (Larry) Coulter and the late Kenneth Farley; step-mother of Thayron (Dexter) Carter; loving grandmother of Kenneth Jr., Nicholas, Nikalah, Laryn and Myel. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11 AM-12 PM at (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo (near W. Ferry), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Family and friends invited. Please visit Diann's Tribute Page to share your memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
so sorry to hear of Diann passing. I would run into her some time ago and we would talk about hair, I would remind her of when she would come to the Beauty shop with her grandmother ( Humes Styles In Beauty when she was a young girl, she was so cute ! And I seen her in Tops before and We would talk about the shop and her Granma last seen her in Dollar General, we talked about hair again, she had a sweet smile, so pleasant, my sympathy goes out to her family,May she RIP nice photo someone submitted with that nice smile.( know Diann from beauty shop( as a young girl not school, I hit the wrong button )Blessings
Beverly Shane
School
June 10, 2021
I love you Aunt D. Thank you for the talks, laughs and food ideas. I enjoyed spending time with you while visiting us in Houston. I will forever remember that special weekend. Loving you always, Your niece Keisha
Keisha Bussey
Family
June 10, 2021
Gwen Russell
June 10, 2021
To the family and loved ones of Diann, We are Praying for God´s love to give you comfort and peace during this time & beyond. Please accept our deepest sympathy. The love you share with her is eternal...
Gerald & Brenda McDuffie
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results