Dianna DAWSON
ABOUT
North Tonawanda High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
DAWSON - Dianna (nee Denick)
Of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly January 4, 2022. Beloved mother of Cory (fiancée Breanna Case) Dawson and Ivy (Sawyer Embry) Dawson; devoted daughter of Gwen (Charles) Popovich and the late Richard Denick; sister of Laura (fiancé Jarvis Carr) Fields; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, January 14, 2022, from 3 to 7 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where services will follow at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Jan
14
Service
7:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with you all in your time of loss. Dianna was such a sweet, loving life friend. I´m glad she became my neighbor way back in the 90s and that we got re aquatinted these past few years. Treasure the memories you´ve had with her. She´s up there trying to talk Randy into singing karaoke
Lisa Helf
Friend
January 9, 2022
My heart breaks for the future my dear friend will miss, and to her family in their grief. Sharing in the sorrow for your loss. Please find peace and comfort in the memories of Dianna´s kind soul.
Monica Harvie
Friend
January 8, 2022
