DAWSON - Dianna (nee Denick)
Of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly January 4, 2022. Beloved mother of Cory (fiancée Breanna Case) Dawson and Ivy (Sawyer Embry) Dawson; devoted daughter of Gwen (Charles) Popovich and the late Richard Denick; sister of Laura (fiancé Jarvis Carr) Fields; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, January 14, 2022, from 3 to 7 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where services will follow at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.