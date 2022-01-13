Menu
Dianna L. MINGER
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
MINGER - Dianna L.
Of Williamsville, NY, January 10, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Eugene W. Minger and Janet (Byron) Rogacki; sister of Genie S. (Marcus) Rotundo; dearest aunt of Emily (John) Schaefer, Kathryn (Max) Goldman and Elizabeth (Ryan) Casatelli; also survived by five great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 1-3 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM. (Face masks required). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Although short in stature, she was never short in spirit. She was a loving, caring person to all, including creatures great and small. Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss. I worked with Dianna many years ago at the Erie County Home. She was always kind to everyone she knew. RIP Dianna.
Corinne Posluszny
January 15, 2022
Kathryn and Jack Roepnack
January 14, 2022
Dianna , RIP .....Condolences to the family.....
Cindy Hutschenreuter
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Diane at the Erie County Home.
Joan Wagner
January 13, 2022
Genie, I am so sorry for your loss. Dianna was always so sweet and kind. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I have great memories of spending time with you and Dianna.
Nancy (Metz) Medwid
January 13, 2022
Aunt Di Di - I never knew when I married Emily that I would be related to the Queen of England. Your attitude on life is one to be admired. I've attached a photo of us at chop chop because we had many fond memories and further chop chop endeavors will always make me think of you!
John Schaefer
January 13, 2022
