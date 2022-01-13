MINGER - Dianna L.
Of Williamsville, NY, January 10, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Eugene W. Minger and Janet (Byron) Rogacki; sister of Genie S. (Marcus) Rotundo; dearest aunt of Emily (John) Schaefer, Kathryn (Max) Goldman and Elizabeth (Ryan) Casatelli; also survived by five great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 1-3 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM. (Face masks required). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Although short in stature, she was never short in spirit. She was a loving, caring person to all, including creatures great and small. Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.