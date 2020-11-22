KEHR - Dianne B.
(nee Bridenbaker)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul R. Kehr; devoted mother of Amber (Kevin) Glossner, Derek Kehr and Dana Lyn Kehr; cherished grandmother of Madden and Piper; dear sister of Jeff (Sue) Bridenbaker, Loretta Ziff, Mike (Pat Shannon) Bridenbaker and the late Lynn Bridenbaker III. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianne's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.