CALDBICK - Dianne F.
March 3, 2021 at age 73, beloved wife of Ward M. Caldbick; dear mother of Sheila (Donald) Marszalek, Ron (Rhiannon Starks) Klubek Jr. and Christopher (Jeremy Will) Klubek; step-mother of Lorna (Alan) Lay; loving grandmother of Taylor, Noah, Emma and Aidan; sister of the late Ron (Ella) Kaczor and late Jerry (Pat) Kaczor; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Dianne's Life will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM at (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please visit Dianne's Tribute Page to view her tribute video and share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.