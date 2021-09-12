Menu
Dianne M. DIEBOLD
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
DIEBOLD - Dianne M.
(nee Janeczko)
September 8, 2021, at age 73. Beloved wife of 51 years to Robert G. Diebold; dear mother of Theresa (Scott) Ermer, Paul (Kimberly) Diebold and the late Tracey Lynn Diebold; loving grandmother of Liam, Ethan, Joeb and Shiloh; daughter of the late William and Josephine (nee Poczciwinski) Janeczko; sister of Barbara (late Norbert) Zaborowski; aunt of Mary Jo (Matthew) Spina, Robert Zaborowski, Daniel (Alexandria) Spina and Robert Spina; sister-in-law of Nancy Lojiacano. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Dianne was a member of the Insurance Women of America. Please visit Dianne's Tribute page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Dianne´s passing. May your memories be a blessing. My condolences to your family.
Arlene Milczarski
September 13, 2021
