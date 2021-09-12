DIEBOLD - Dianne M.
(nee Janeczko)
September 8, 2021, at age 73. Beloved wife of 51 years to Robert G. Diebold; dear mother of Theresa (Scott) Ermer, Paul (Kimberly) Diebold and the late Tracey Lynn Diebold; loving grandmother of Liam, Ethan, Joeb and Shiloh; daughter of the late William and Josephine (nee Poczciwinski) Janeczko; sister of Barbara (late Norbert) Zaborowski; aunt of Mary Jo (Matthew) Spina, Robert Zaborowski, Daniel (Alexandria) Spina and Robert Spina; sister-in-law of Nancy Lojiacano. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Dianne was a member of the Insurance Women of America. Please visit Dianne's Tribute page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.