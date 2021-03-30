GACZEWSKI - Dianne
(nee Swiatek)
March 28, 2021, beloved wife of Robert Gaczewski; dear mother of Suzanne (Bryan) Davis and Gregory (Colleen) Gaczewski; loving grandmother of Hunter, Theresa, Zackary, Ramsey, Mitchell, Hayden and the late Brett; sister of Arlene (late Peter) Manzella, Daniel (Pamela) Swiatek and Geraldine (Don) Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, two blocks east of Dick Rd. Due to COVID, funeral mass is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of WNY or Celiac Disease Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.