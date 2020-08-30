Menu
Dianne M. KOLB
KOLB - Dianne M.
(nee Walinski)
Of Lackawanna, NY, August 25, 2020. Loving mom of James (Megan) Kolb, Heather Kolb, and Robin (Paul) Bennett; loving grandma of nine grandchildren; daughter of the late Zygmund and Anne (nee Wesolowski) Walinski; dearest sister of Barbara Owczarczak, Lawrence, James and the late William Walinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
