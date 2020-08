KOLB - Dianne M.(nee Walinski)Of Lackawanna, NY, August 25, 2020. Loving mom of James (Megan) Kolb, Heather Kolb, and Robin (Paul) Bennett; loving grandma of nine grandchildren; daughter of the late Zygmund and Anne (nee Wesolowski) Walinski; dearest sister of Barbara Owczarczak, Lawrence, James and the late William Walinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com