MAHIQUES - Dianne Marie (nee Davis) Of Angola, NY, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, she was 63. Beloved wife of Frank Mahiques; loving mother of Jennifer (Jamie) Mahiques, Nicole (David) Torchia, Ashlee (Todd) Dybdahl, Kayla (Patrick) Mahiques and Allyson Mahiques; sister of Nancy (late Mac) McMullen, Barbara (Joseph) Blando and Debbie (Steve) Stamer; grandmother of Taylor, Emma, Mya, Frankie, Vinny, T.J., Elliott, Michael, Sarah and Emily. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM, in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Dianne was a Professional Bingo Player "B12."
Sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family. RIP
Nick carrow
Friend
June 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of my dear childhood friend. My thoughts and prayers are with your beautiful family at this difficult time.
Angela Borgesi Caruana
June 9, 2021
So sad to hear of the sudden passing of Diane. It was a shock to all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this most difficult time. She was an amazing women who loved her family dearly.
Lynn and Larry Colucci Lancaster, NY
June 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Diane. I babysat Jennifer, Nicole and Ashlee years ago and Kayla a few times when you lived on Ladner. I can tell you how much she loved you girls and what a great mom she was. Hold tight to all the memories. I sure hope there is bingo up there in heaven
Tammy Nelson
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. While we are not "family" by blood, we spent many hours together and Dianne was definitely a part of our "bingo family." It will not be the same to walk in and not see her bright smile and hear her kind words. Dianne was an amazing, kind lady and she will be greatly missed by all of us at Seneca Gaming.