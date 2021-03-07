BEATTY - Dolores R.
(nee Bartlebaugh)
March 4, 2021, age 92; beloved wife of the late Roy E. Beatty; loving mother of David (Marie), Craig and the late Barry and Jeffrey Beatty; loving grandmother of Timothy (Mindy), Louise, Brooke, Jake, Matthew, and the late Michael; adored great-grandmother of Mason and Alexis; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., (near Harlem Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share your memories and condolences on Dolores' Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.