BEATTY - Dolores R.
(nee Bartlebaugh)
March 4, 2021, age 92; beloved wife of the late Roy E. Beatty; loving mother of David (Marie), Craig and the late Barry and Jeffrey Beatty; loving grandmother of Timothy (Mindy), Louise, Brooke, Jake, Matthew, and the late Michael; adored great-grandmother of Mason and Alexis; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., (near Harlem Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share your memories and condolences on Dolores' Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
My Aunt Dolly was very special to me. When I was young I would travel from Cleveland to Buffalo many times over the years to visit grandparents and cousins. Many of those years I had the best of both worlds as aunt Dolly and family lived in same house as my grandparents. One of many memories was the time my Dad watched Aunt Dolly cut her sons hair and then proudly said " now I´ll cut Gary´s hair" it didn´t go well so Dad took me to the barber and I had to get a butch cut to have my hair fixed as best it could be. I loved Aunt Dolly and she will be missed but never forgot.
Gary De Lancey
March 8, 2021
