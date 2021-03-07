My Aunt Dolly was very special to me. When I was young I would travel from Cleveland to Buffalo many times over the years to visit grandparents and cousins. Many of those years I had the best of both worlds as aunt Dolly and family lived in same house as my grandparents. One of many memories was the time my Dad watched Aunt Dolly cut her sons hair and then proudly said " now I´ll cut Gary´s hair" it didn´t go well so Dad took me to the barber and I had to get a butch cut to have my hair fixed as best it could be. I loved Aunt Dolly and she will be missed but never forgot.

Gary De Lancey March 8, 2021