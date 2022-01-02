BERRYMAN - Dolores M. (nee Sanchez)
Of South Buffalo, NY, December 28, 2021. Dearest mother of James R. (Kathleen) Berryman, Ann Marie Berryman (Sandra Price), Susan (Joseph) Coughlin and William P. (Jennifer) Berryman; grandmother of Kristen N. Berryman, Samantha (Sonny Baker) Kittinger, William J. Coughlin, Richard P. Buffa (Elise Brown) and Margaret (Andrew) Jenkins; also survived by great-grandchildren and many relatives; daughter of the late Ramon and Angela (Pelosi) Sanchez; dearest friend of Donna Wysocki. The family will be present Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Interment at St. Matthew's Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.