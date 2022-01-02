Menu
Dolores M. BERRYMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BERRYMAN - Dolores M. (nee Sanchez)
Of South Buffalo, NY, December 28, 2021. Dearest mother of James R. (Kathleen) Berryman, Ann Marie Berryman (Sandra Price), Susan (Joseph) Coughlin and William P. (Jennifer) Berryman; grandmother of Kristen N. Berryman, Samantha (Sonny Baker) Kittinger, William J. Coughlin, Richard P. Buffa (Elise Brown) and Margaret (Andrew) Jenkins; also survived by great-grandchildren and many relatives; daughter of the late Ramon and Angela (Pelosi) Sanchez; dearest friend of Donna Wysocki. The family will be present Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Interment at St. Matthew's Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
4
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
K. Thomas
Family
January 2, 2022
