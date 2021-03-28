BOGDAN - Dolores M. (nee Brigante) March 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Bogdan; dear mother of Joseph (Wanda) Bogdan and Judith (Robert) Klementowski; loving grandmother of Eric Klementowski, Jason (Jaime) Bogdan, Amber Bogdan (Jake Uthe) and the late Joshua Bogdan; sister of the late Frank (Connie) and Donald Brigante; sister-in-law of Dorothy Brigante; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, March 31st at 11:00 AM in St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park at Ensminger, Tonawanda. Dolores loved cooking, baking and being with her family. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
So sorry for your loss Judy. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. My mom offers her condolences also
Lisa Testa
March 31, 2021
Mother to one of my dearest friends, I'm so happy and honored to be able to say I knew you. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant .. "
Patricia Gay
March 29, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear lifelong friend, Lori. We shared many enjoyable visits with Lori and Joe over the years. She was a gracious hostess at their Tonawanda home and was not shy about sharing her unique perspective. Her friendship was a blessing in our life. Even after our move to Arizona, Lori was faithful about calling us to share happenings in our lives. We will miss her.
Joe, Judy and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. May good memories help at this sad time.
Bill and Toni Mease
March 28, 2021
She was an amazing woman. A second mother to me. Loved hanging out and swimming at her house as a kid !
Paul Snyder
March 28, 2021
