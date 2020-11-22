RODEMS - Dolores C.
(nee Krystof)
November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Jr.; dear mother of Debra (Frank) Laurich, Gina (John) Craddock, Christine (Larry) Dick, John (Janet) and Linda (Ken) Wolinski; loving Grammy of Carrie (Brenden), Heather (Chip), Tabatha, Kayla, Tori and Cade; "Grammy" to Friday, Fluffer and Chuck; sister of the late Patricia Johnson, Connie Fronckowiak and Christine Krystof; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Dolores loved cooking, baking, sewing and shopping for her family. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.