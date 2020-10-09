ZABLOTNY - Dolores C.
(nee Parucki)
October 6, 2020; wife of the late Joseph T.; loving mother of Linda (John) Hurst, Susan (Stephen) Allen and the late Joey Alan Zablotny; loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Stephen Patrick (Jelena) Allen, Katherine Allen and Valerie Hurst; great-grandmother of Liam Joseph; sister of Eugene, Daniel and the late Walter, Fred Parucki, late Louise (William) Davidson. Family will be present on Sunday from 3-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 167 Maple Rd.. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help Of Christians Church on Monday at 10 AM. Dolores was an Honorary Founding Charter Member of the Justinette from the Father Justin Council of the Knights Of Columbus. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time, we ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2020.