Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores C. ZABLOTNY
ZABLOTNY - Dolores C.
(nee Parucki)
October 6, 2020; wife of the late Joseph T.; loving mother of Linda (John) Hurst, Susan (Stephen) Allen and the late Joey Alan Zablotny; loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Stephen Patrick (Jelena) Allen, Katherine Allen and Valerie Hurst; great-grandmother of Liam Joseph; sister of Eugene, Daniel and the late Walter, Fred Parucki, late Louise (William) Davidson. Family will be present on Sunday from 3-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 167 Maple Rd.. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help Of Christians Church on Monday at 10 AM. Dolores was an Honorary Founding Charter Member of the Justinette from the Father Justin Council of the Knights Of Columbus. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time, we ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.