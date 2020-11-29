Menu
Dolores CRECCA
CRECCA - Dolores P. (nee Battaglia)
Age 91, of the City of Tonawanda, entered into rest on November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Vincent for 69 years, devoted mother of Paul Crecca, Robert (Kimberly) Crecca (Tucson, AZ.) and Carol (Robert) Lake (Danville, CA.); cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Julianne and Madison Lake; loving daughter of the late Russell and Jennie (Barreca) Battaglia; dear sister of Robert (Colette) Battaglia and the late Jeanette Battaglia, the late Michael (late Reba) Battaglia and the late Russell (Mildred) Battaglia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private, family only, service will be held. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Dolores' memory to the Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590 (or on-line at hospicebuffalo.com). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
