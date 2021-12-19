DeMARTI - Dolores
(nee Mazzanti)
December 12, 2021, age 93; beloved wife of the late Jack C. DeMarti, Sr.; loving mother of Jack C. DeMarti, Jr., Sally DeMarti and the late Anthony DeMarti; predeceased by her siblings, Elio Mazzanti, Joan (late Patrick) Manzella and Robert (late Barbara) Giaconetti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Dolores' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.