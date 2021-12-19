Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores DeMARTI
DeMARTI - Dolores
(nee Mazzanti)
December 12, 2021, age 93; beloved wife of the late Jack C. DeMarti, Sr.; loving mother of Jack C. DeMarti, Jr., Sally DeMarti and the late Anthony DeMarti; predeceased by her siblings, Elio Mazzanti, Joan (late Patrick) Manzella and Robert (late Barbara) Giaconetti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Dolores' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.