DeMARTI - Dolores(nee Mazzanti)December 12, 2021, age 93; beloved wife of the late Jack C. DeMarti, Sr.; loving mother of Jack C. DeMarti, Jr., Sally DeMarti and the late Anthony DeMarti; predeceased by her siblings, Elio Mazzanti, Joan (late Patrick) Manzella and Robert (late Barbara) Giaconetti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Dolores' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com