GRAZIANO - Dolores "Del"
(nee Thompson)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. Graziano; devoted mother of Lynn (Mark) Graham, John (Diana) Graziano, James Graziano and Glenn (Mary Ellen) Graziano; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Charles and Minerva Thompson. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday morning from 9 AM-10 AM, a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Occupancy limitations will be observed. If desired, donations may be made in Dolores' name to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.