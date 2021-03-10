Menu
Dolores "Del" GRAZIANO
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GRAZIANO - Dolores "Del"
(nee Thompson)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. Graziano; devoted mother of Lynn (Mark) Graham, John (Diana) Graziano, James Graziano and Glenn (Mary Ellen) Graziano; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Charles and Minerva Thompson. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday morning from 9 AM-10 AM, a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Occupancy limitations will be observed. If desired, donations may be made in Dolores' name to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.
