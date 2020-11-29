BUDNIAK - Dolores H.

(nee Makowska)

November 22, 2020, age 89 of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 68 years to Robert H. Budniak; dearest mother of James (Katherine) Budniak and Elaine (late George) Berry; dear grandmother of Adam Berry, Elizabeth (R.J.) Killinger and Heather (Steven) Hodgins; loving great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Walter and Helen (nee Cych) Makowski; sister of the late Sophie (late Edmund) Soltysiak and the late Loretta Makowska; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment was held at the convenience of the family. Dolores was a retired secretary for Queen of Peace and Queen of Martyrs Schools. If desired, memorials may be made in Dolores's memory to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.