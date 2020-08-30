SARCIONE - Dolores Helen "Dolly" (nee Commons)
Age 90, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Dolores was born August 3, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Byron Emerson Commons and Garnet Ruth Commons. She graduated from Elwood Indiana High School in 1949. She attended the University of Kansas (Lawrence, Kansas) from 1949-1953 where she was a member of the Pep Squad and an avid supporter of Jayhawks Basketball. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Teaching, she married Edward J. Sarcione of North Andover, MA, on June 10th, 1953. Dolores enjoyed a 37 year career as an elementary school teacher in Kansas and New York State. She spent the majority of her career at Eden Elementary School (23 years) where she launched a developmental 1st curriculum. She retired in 1992. As a decorated teacher she received many awards including; Teacher of the Year (Eden, NY) and served as Social Chair of the Eden Teachers Association (Eden, NY) and was a member of the Professional Teaching Associations Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and Phi Delta Kappa. A resident of Hamburg, NY since 1961, Mrs. Sarcione was a dedicated patron of the arts as well as to other aspects of the community. She was a season ticket holder of the Buffalo Bills (33 years), the Buffalo Sabres (25 years), the Buffalo Philharmonic (33 years), as well as Buffalo Studio Arena and Shea's Buffalo Theater (30 years). She was also a patron and supporter of Camerata di Sant'Antonio Chamber Orchestra. Dolores was a charter member of the HoliMont Ski Club, belonged to the Buffalo Yacht Club and the Red Hatter Society. As a "snow-bird" part time resident of Tarpon Springs, FL, she was Associate Treasurer of the Sun Country Mobile Home Park. Dolores was a passionate traveler and enjoyed trips throughout the US and around the world. She lived with her family in Paris, France (1968-1969) when her husband, Dr. Sarcione was on sabbatical at the French National Cancer Institute as a recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Fellowship of the American Cancer Society. Dolores was the beloved wife for 63 years of Dr. Edward J. Sarcione (Hamburg, NY); and mother of three children, Dr. Sharon Evans (Hamburg, NY, husband Dave) Edward J. Sarcione, Jr (Eden, NY, wife Valerie), and Colonel Stephen Sarcione, US Army Retired (Nebo, NC, wife Francine); she is survived by four grandchildren, James Evans (Walpole, MA, wife Brenna), Kaitlyn Evans Rodriguez (New York City, NY, husband Christopher), Rachel Sarcione (South Buffalo, fiancé Thomas Lynch), and Edward Sarcione III (Eden, NY); and was the proud great-grandmother ('GG') to Emmeline Evans (Walpole, MA). Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 1st, from 5-8 PM, with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Please be mindful of social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dolores Sarcione to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation ('Donate now' at give.roswellpark.org
) or to the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Scholarship Fund, which promotes professional growth of women educators (www.dkg.org/donate
). Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.