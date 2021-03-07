HOOLIHAN - Dolores M. (nee Kaiser)

February 28, 2021, beloved wife of the late Thomas K. Hoolihan; loving mother of Thomas J. (Emma Concepcion) Hoolihan, Lori J. (Chris) Mesi and Mark (Grace Andriette) Hoolihan; also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by her brother Ronald (late Diana) Kaiser and sister Joyce Kaiser and predeceased by her sister Patricia James and her brothers Richard, Donald and James Kaiser. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dolores was a longtime Nursing Supervisor at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo before retiring at age 60, and thereafter, joined the law firm of Roach, Brown, McCarthy & Gruber, where she worked as a Nurse-Legal Assistant until the age of 81. Dolores personified kindness, empathy, and loyalty in all spheres of her life, career, friendships and family, and she was passionate about education as reflected in the unceasing support provided to her children and grandchildren in their educational endeavors. No prior visitation. A small private ceremony will be held for the convenience of the family due to COVID restrictions, to be followed by a larger Celebration of Life Gathering in the fall of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dolores' name to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY, (828-1846).







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.