JASKOWIAK - Dolores Mae (nee Leiter)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Jaskowiak; cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Therese) Urban, Jaclyn (Miguel) Luna, Michelle (Jaime) Ycaza and Deborah Urban and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Harold and Leona Leiter; dear sister of the late Marilyn (late Ralph) Urban; adored aunt of Diane (George) Miller, Donald (Rae Ann) Urban, David (Teresa) Urban and Carol (David) Ratajczak; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo on Wednesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2021.