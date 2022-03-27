Menu
Dolores M. JAVA
JAVA - Dolores M. (nee Oley)
Passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022, at age 79. Dolores was born and raised in the Buffalo area, and lived in Lancaster before moving to Corfu to raise her family. She was the loving wife of James Java Sr. for 54 years, and the mother of James Java Jr. (Kara Bren), and Joelle (Marty) Mendola. She was the daughter of Edward Oley and Emily (Napieralski) Oley; the sister of Joanne Turner and Judy (Richard) Schanz; the grandmother "Beamie" of Xavier and Marek Mendola; and the sister-in-law of John (Donna) Java Jr. and Joel and Carol Java. Her devotion to her husband, children, and grandchildren, to her parents and her sisters, to many other close family members and cherished friends, and to her church, were her life. Those of us she leaves behind will never forget her as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and as a kind and thoughtful sister and friend; with humor and a beautiful smile, she truly made a house a home. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Church, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke, at 11 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022. Donations in Dolores's name may be made to All Babies Cherished (Batavia), Roswell Park Cancer Institute, or Gateway Home Attica.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
