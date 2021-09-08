We enjoyed having Dolores in the GreenField Chorus for many years. When she moved to GHRC, I enjoyed visiting with her there and sharing communion with her. Just last week she asked if I could get the battery changed in her wrist watch, which I did and delivered it back to her that afternoon. She was overjoyed and gave me that wonderful thousand-watt smile for which she was so well known. May the love of friends and family grant you comfort'. may the love of God grant you peace.

Paul and Judy Kroll September 9, 2021