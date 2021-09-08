Menu
Dolores E. LUDERMAN
LUDERMAN - Dolores E.
(nee Schmitke)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lorin Luderman; dear mother of Paul (Diane), David, Beth (Robert) Brinson and the late Mark (Sandra) Luderman; grandmother of Sarah (Jason) Maciejewski, Curtis (Melissa) Luderman, Melissa (Jeff Meissner) Luderman, Ashley (Marty) Barnes, Mary (Steve) Slevinski, Michael (Colleen) Brinson and Daniel (Sarah) Luderman; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Shirley Lysiak. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Saturday, September 11th, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, NY Monday, September 13th, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Town Line Lutheran Church are appreciated. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Town Line Lutheran Church
Alden, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have such fond memories of Lorin and Dolores while growing up on Town Line Road. I know her passing will leave a void in your life. May you find comfort and peace in God's love.
Susan Wild Lichtenberger
September 13, 2021
Dolores was a wonderful lady. She was so nice to talk to and become a very sweet friend. I wish I could of spent more time with her.
June & Joyce Smith
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathies to the entire Luderman Family.
Rob & Marge Mercury
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
We enjoyed having Dolores in the GreenField Chorus for many years. When she moved to GHRC, I enjoyed visiting with her there and sharing communion with her. Just last week she asked if I could get the battery changed in her wrist watch, which I did and delivered it back to her that afternoon. She was overjoyed and gave me that wonderful thousand-watt smile for which she was so well known. May the love of friends and family grant you comfort'. may the love of God grant you peace.
Paul and Judy Kroll
September 9, 2021
May your precious memories last forever in your hearts.
Both Mr. & Mrs. Luderman were a loving addition to our church family and will be dearly missed.
Kathy Lee
Friend
September 8, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Sending thoughts and prayers to the family. Many good memories with the Luderman’s!! ❤
Kris Schum
Friend
September 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Karen Chapman Miller
Friend
September 8, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Luderman family. I had the privilege of working with Mark and Sandy during my years as a salesman at Joseph A. Bank Clothiers. My prayers are with you, may you experience God’s comfort.
Jim Yansick
Friend
September 8, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Luderman family.
Don Dickinson
September 7, 2021
Dearest Family, I pray that all of your fond happy memories help to heal your sorrow and bring a smile to your faces and love to your hearts. Gods Blessings to you and yours and comfort and peace. Love Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
September 7, 2021
