LUDERMAN - Dolores E.
(nee Schmitke)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lorin Luderman; dear mother of Paul (Diane), David, Beth (Robert) Brinson and the late Mark (Sandra) Luderman; grandmother of Sarah (Jason) Maciejewski, Curtis (Melissa) Luderman, Melissa (Jeff Meissner) Luderman, Ashley (Marty) Barnes, Mary (Steve) Slevinski, Michael (Colleen) Brinson and Daniel (Sarah) Luderman; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Shirley Lysiak. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Saturday, September 11th, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, NY Monday, September 13th, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Town Line Lutheran Church are appreciated. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.