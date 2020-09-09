Menu
Dolores M. CONLIN
Conlin - Dolores M.
(nee Schnorr)
Of West Seneca, NY, born December 24, 1927, passed peacefully on September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Conlin; devoted mother of Kevin (late Kathyrn) Conlin; Daniel Conlin; Gayle (Dennis) Snyder; Terri (Steven) Fachko; Patrick Conlin; and Cheryl Conlin; dearest grandmother of Jordan and Devin Fachko and Alex Snyder; loving sister of the late Robert (late Dorothy) Schnorr; the late Norbert (late Laura) Schnorr; and the late Gilbert (Judy) Schnorr. The family wishes to acknowledge the dedicated care of Greenfields Nursing Facility. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Friday, September 11, at St. John the XXIII RC Church, West Seneca, NY. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feral Cat Focus of WNY. Arrangements with LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-674-5776). Online condolences and memorial donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
