SAMBUCHI - Dolores M.
(nee Lucarelli)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to Norman G. Sambuchi; devoted mother of Gary (Kathleen) Sambuchi and Elaine Volker; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Kevin) Sonnhalter, Anthony (Genny) Sambuchi, Jaime Volker, Kevin Volker and Nicki Volker; great-grandmother of four; loving daughter of the late Enrico and Ada Lucarelli; dear sister of Donald (Donna) Lucarelli, Norman (Linda) Lucarelli and the late Anne (Leo) Antos; sister-in-law of Eleanor (George) Piotrowski and the late Lorraine (late Harold) Mader; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 4-7 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the immediate family in St. Anthony's Church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.