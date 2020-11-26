Menu
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to Norman G. Sambuchi; devoted mother of Gary (Kathleen) Sambuchi and Elaine Volker; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Kevin) Sonnhalter, Anthony (Genny) Sambuchi, Jaime Volker, Kevin Volker and Nicki Volker; great-grandmother of four; loving daughter of the late Enrico and Ada Lucarelli; dear sister of Donald (Donna) Lucarelli, Norman (Linda) Lucarelli and the late Anne (Leo) Antos; sister-in-law of Eleanor (George) Piotrowski and the late Lorraine (late Harold) Mader; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 4-7 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the immediate family in St. Anthony's Church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
