McNANEY - Dolores
Dolores McNaney, 88, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home following a lengthy illness. Mrs. McNaney was a lifelong resident of Buffalo and was predeceased by her husband, William; and a brother, Gerald. Surviving are sons, Paul, Tim, and Patrick McNaney; a sister, Patricia (Tom) Fiorella; three grandchildren, Jimmy, Tony, and Kaylie McNaney; and several nieces and nephews. A joint Memorial Service with Military Honors for William and Dolores will be at a date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.