Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores E. MYERS
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MYERS - Dolores E.
(nee Natalzia)
Of Lancaster, March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of James J.; loving mother of James L. (Susan) Myers; step-grandmother of David M. Fortman; daughter of the late Louis and late Doris (Kirk) Natalzia; dearest sister of John (Joan) Natalzia, Bill (Diane) Natalzia, Geraldine (late Bob) Striegel, Marsha (Danny) Kulniszewski, and Mark Natalzia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately with the family. Donations may be made in Dolores' name to Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I know how much I will miss Dolores and I know you guys will miss her even more. We are so sorry for your loss. May she now rest in peace and comfort. God bless. With love Jim and Eileen
Eileen and Jim Natalzia
March 7, 2021

Dolores was such a beautiful, fun loving lady. Our hearts & prayers are with you & your family.
Love, Bernie & Barb
Bernard Voyton
Friend
March 7, 2021
We love you aunt Dee. We are so very sad that you are gone. Thank you for all of the life and love lessons you have given us. We miss you and wish you peace.
Dan and Jody Celeste
March 7, 2021
It is hard to believe that a kind soul is gone but she is in a beautiful and better place. We love and miss you so much DeeDee.
Anna and cooper Kulniszewski
Family
March 6, 2021
My big sister I miss you already. Thank you for always being there for me no matter what. I love you now rest my sweet angel until we meet again xoxoxo Love Gigi
Gigi Striegel
Sister
March 5, 2021
My dearest Dee, you were the best sister/sister in law anyone could ever have. You will be missed forever in our hearts. We will always remember when you read the night before Christmas to all your neices and nephews. Love you always!
John & Joan Natalzia
Brother
March 4, 2021
Jim very sorry to hear of Dolores passing it was a shock.My prayers and thoughts are with you and your entire family.
Jack Lyon
Friend
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results