MYERS - Dolores E.
(nee Natalzia)
Of Lancaster, March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of James J.; loving mother of James L. (Susan) Myers; step-grandmother of David M. Fortman; daughter of the late Louis and late Doris (Kirk) Natalzia; dearest sister of John (Joan) Natalzia, Bill (Diane) Natalzia, Geraldine (late Bob) Striegel, Marsha (Danny) Kulniszewski, and Mark Natalzia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately with the family. Donations may be made in Dolores' name to Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.