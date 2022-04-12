Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores A. NEEDHAM
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
NEEDHAM - Dolores A.
(nee Duffy)
Died on April 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Needham; dear mother of George (Joyce Leahy) Needham, Dennis (Sandra) Needham, Joe (Denise) Needham, Marian (Rick Bielecki) Needham and Dan (Pamela) Needham; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Brad) Vespa, Katherine (Steve) Kinney, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Needham and Nick Needham; step-grandmother of Katherine (Rob) Callison; great-grandmother of Lyla and Aurora Kinney and Paul Vespa; special "GiGi" of Stephanie and Ellie; sister of the late Marie (late Carroll) Murphy, late Veronica Scheitinger, late Francis X. (late Marie) Duffy; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 5-9 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 PM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Ave., Buffalo. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dolores's memory to O.L.P.H. Church Renovation Fund. Dolores was a retired teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools and had many abiding friends in the Coffee Clatchers' Club, the Prayer Group and her Social Studies colleagues. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.