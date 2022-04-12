NEEDHAM - Dolores A.
(nee Duffy)
Died on April 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Needham; dear mother of George (Joyce Leahy) Needham, Dennis (Sandra) Needham, Joe (Denise) Needham, Marian (Rick Bielecki) Needham and Dan (Pamela) Needham; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Brad) Vespa, Katherine (Steve) Kinney, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Needham and Nick Needham; step-grandmother of Katherine (Rob) Callison; great-grandmother of Lyla and Aurora Kinney and Paul Vespa; special "GiGi" of Stephanie and Ellie; sister of the late Marie (late Carroll) Murphy, late Veronica Scheitinger, late Francis X. (late Marie) Duffy; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 5-9 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 PM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Ave., Buffalo. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dolores's memory to O.L.P.H. Church Renovation Fund. Dolores was a retired teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools and had many abiding friends in the Coffee Clatchers' Club, the Prayer Group and her Social Studies colleagues. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM
