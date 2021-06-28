PINIARSKI - Dolores A. (nee Brzyski)
June 26, 2021, beloved wife of the late Eugene; mother of the late Dolores Ann; loving grandmother of Laura Salazar and great-grandmother of Joshua, Brandon and Marcus; sister of Joan Reformat; predeceased by other brothers and sisters; aunt of Jacqueline, Darcee, Carrie and other nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 4-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2021.