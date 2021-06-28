Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores A. PINIARSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
PINIARSKI - Dolores A. (nee Brzyski)
June 26, 2021, beloved wife of the late Eugene; mother of the late Dolores Ann; loving grandmother of Laura Salazar and great-grandmother of Joshua, Brandon and Marcus; sister of Joan Reformat; predeceased by other brothers and sisters; aunt of Jacqueline, Darcee, Carrie and other nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 4-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jun
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.