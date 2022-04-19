Menu
Dolores Bowen QUIGLEY
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
QUIGLEY - Dolores Bowen
Age 93, formerly of North Tonawanda, in Lancaster, NY on April 16, 2022. Wife of the late Robert Quigley. Loving mother of Mark Quigley, Sandra (Larry) Taylor, Phillip (Betsy) Quigley, John (Dawn) Quigley and Trina (Roger) Lipke. Beloved grandmother of Nicholas, Alex and Daniel. Great-grandmother of James. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received by the family on Friday, 4-7 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Assumption, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY 14086. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Dolores worked as a teacher for adult education at Kenmore School System. She was a loving family Matriarch who was the glue and the strength of the family. She had a quick wit, remembered everyone's birthday, and was loved by all.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
Apr
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary's of the Assumption
1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
