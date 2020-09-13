BUCELLA - Dolores R.

(nee Radon)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Franklin J. Bucella; devoted mother of Thomas (Joy), Annette and Robert (Angela) Bucella; cherished grandmother of Carl and Alex Bucella; loving daughter of the late Edward and Annette (nee Koshney) Radon; dear sister of the late Fr. Eugene Radon; fond sister-in-law of Gloria Miller; also survived by treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Educated as an English teacher, Dolores continued to pursue many varied interests throughout her life. She loved the arts, teaching Tai Chi, travel, writing poetry, and tending to her gardens and family. Dolores always made time to listen and offer her wise and gentle counsel. Her vivacious spirit will grace our lives forever. Private Services will be held. Donations in Dolores' memory may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.