Dolores R. HOLT
Holt - Dolores R.
(nee Harenda)
Of Hamburg, New York, on September 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Bertrand Holt; cherished daughter of the late Valentine and Emily Harenda; beloved mother of Mark Douglas (Eileen) Holt and Ronald Timothy (ReJeanne) Holt; adored grandmother of Mindy (Ted) Saum, Heather (Mark) Madison, Sarah (Marc) Vazquez, Adrienne (Nicholas) Mullenbach, and Mark (Lindsey) Holt II; caring great-grandmother of Brianna, Tyler, Elaine, Olivia, Savannah, Ella, Madilyn, and Maverick; loving sister of the late Adele Harenda, Florence Harenda, Eugene (Patricia) Harenda, Melania (Henry) Pudlewski, Sylvia Harenda, and Yolaine (Harold) Staffehl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dolores spent her career of 42 years working with the John Hancock Agency in Buffalo, NY. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919, where a prayer service will be held Monday at 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Francis Church at 9:30 AM. In consideration for the health and safety of the family and attendees, please wear a facial covering and maintain social distance at all times. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
Oct
5
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Francis Church
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
