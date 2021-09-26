ROSE - Dolores T. (nee Suarez)
Of Lackawanna, NY, born September 25, 1937, entered into rest September 22, 2021; beloved wife of the late Norbert A. Rose; devoted mother of Daniel (Terri) Rose, David Rose and Denise (Fran Marinaro) Barends; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Cesar and Aurea Suarez; adored sister of the late Bernardo (late Nancy) Suarez; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday, from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, at 9:15 o'clock, please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.