Dolores T. ROSE
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ROSE - Dolores T. (nee Suarez)
Of Lackawanna, NY, born September 25, 1937, entered into rest September 22, 2021; beloved wife of the late Norbert A. Rose; devoted mother of Daniel (Terri) Rose, David Rose and Denise (Fran Marinaro) Barends; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Cesar and Aurea Suarez; adored sister of the late Bernardo (late Nancy) Suarez; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday, from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, at 9:15 o'clock, please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cardinale Family
September 29, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a loving Mom, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Vince and Rosanne Scarsella, Venice, Florida
Friend
September 29, 2021
Denise, Michael, Justin, Brandon, and Marc- My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. I remember her as a sweet and thoughtful woman. Nikki
Nikki (Battaglia) Potter
September 26, 2021
My heartfelt and deepest condolences to Denise, Marc, Justin, Brandon and Mike. She was a wonderful woman and I know how much you all loved her. May you all find comfort in God's love during this time.
Erin Parisi
September 26, 2021
