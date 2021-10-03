Menu
Dolores M. SCHMIDT
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
SCHMIDT - Dolores M. (nee Crapsi)
Passed away July 29, 2021, in Plover, WI, at the age of 84, formerly of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Adolph K. Schmidt, DDS; dearest mother of Bradley M. (Jessica), Jeffrey A. (Kathleen) and Wesley L. (Kristin) Schmidt; cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren; dear sister of Lewis Conte; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, October 8th, from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday, October 9th, at 9:45 AM, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Oct
9
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Sydney: So very sorry to learn of the passing of your Beloved Grandma......you will always carry her in your heart ....I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers......
Sandra Hofer
Other
October 10, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the entire Schmidt family on your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the loved ones she has loved so dearly and may the many fond memories of your mother bring you comfort and lasting peace.
Karl and Sue Schmidt
October 5, 2021
