SCHMIDT - Dolores M. (nee Crapsi)
Passed away July 29, 2021, in Plover, WI, at the age of 84, formerly of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Adolph K. Schmidt, DDS; dearest mother of Bradley M. (Jessica), Jeffrey A. (Kathleen) and Wesley L. (Kristin) Schmidt; cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren; dear sister of Lewis Conte; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, October 8th, from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday, October 9th, at 9:45 AM, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.