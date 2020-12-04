Menu
Dolores SWIATKOWSKI
Swiatkowski - Dolores
(nee Szeluga)
Of Buffalo, NY. December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Aloisuis Swiatkowski; loving mother of Debra (Howard Browning) Swiatkowski, Aloisius (Andrew Brown) Swiatkowski, Timothy (Suzette) Swiatkowski and the late Patricia (late Stephen) Orlando; dearest grandmother of four grandsons and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Mary (late Stanley) Blaszcyk; cherished aunt to very special nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Buszka Funeral Home, Inc., 2085 Union Road in West Seneca Sunday from 3 - 7 PM at which time a funeral service will be held. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY 14224
Dec
6
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY 14224
